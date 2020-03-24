Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- Surgical Sutures Market is anticipated to reach US$ 5,982.9 Mn, as against US$ 3,750.9 Mn in 2017. Surgical sutures play a crucial role in the wound healing process and the devices help to hold the tissues during and after surgery. The rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders and rising geriatric population are factors driving the surgical sutures market growth. The demand for surgical sutures is increasing as people are becoming well-aware of patient safety during surgeries. This, coupled with rising healthcare spending, is expected to increase the surgical sutures market size in the forthcoming years.



Key Players Operating in The Surgical Sutures Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



- CP Medical,

- Coloplast Corporation,

- Molnlycke Healthcare,

- Demetech Corporation,

- BSN Medical,

- Internacional Farmacéutica,

- Boston Scientific Corporation,

- Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.



Absorbable Sutures Are Gaining Traction as they Reduce the Risk of Wound Infection

Among types, absorbable surgical sutures are high in demand as they get easily metabolized in the body. These type of sutures are estimated to cover the maximum share in the global market in the forecast years. Their adoption is increasing in developing as well as developed regions as they have the ability to reduce the risk of wound infection. The segment's growth is likely to expand owing to the presence of regional manufacturers for absorbable sutures. This will further expand the surgical sutures market share in the forecast period.



Presence of Key Players Contributes to the Growth of the Market in North America

Some of the key surgical sutures manufacturers in the U.S. have introduced multifilament and braided surgical sutures. The strategic presence of these companies is expected to create attractive growth opportunities for the market in North America. In 2017, the market was leading in north America and was worth US$ 1,489.6 Mn. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in this region, especially in Canada and the U.S. leads to rising number of surgeries. This, in turn, is expected to stoke demand for surgical sutures.



