Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2020 -- The global surgical sutures market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2017 and 2025 majorly owing to the rising number of surgical procedures. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "Surgical Sutures: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2025" provides valuable information on the factors enabling growth in the market. The demand for surgical sutures is increasing as they help to heal the damaged tissue faster. Moreover, surgical sutures play a significant role in the wound healing process. These sutures have the ability to ligate the blood vessels together to aid healing of damaged tissues. As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global market for surgical sutures was valued at US$ 3,750.9 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 5,982.9 Mn by 2025.



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



- CP Medical, Inc.

- B. Braun Melsungen AG

- Coloplast Corporation

- BSN medical

- DemeTech Corporation

- Ethicon, Inc.

- Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

- Boston Scientific Corporation



Rising Adoption of Medical Technologies in Asia Pacific Encourages Growth in the Market



Among regions, North America covered a revenue of US$ 1,489.6 Mn in the year 2017 and dominated the global surgical sutures market. Presence of leading manufacturers for sutures in the U.S. is the primary factor driving the market in this region. Also, the U.S. and Canada witnesses rising number of cardiovascular surgeries mainly attributable to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in North America. This, in turn, is expected to register growth opportunities for the market in North America during the forecast years. Besides North America, Europe is the second-most leading region as per revenue in the global market. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness high demand for surgical sutures during the forecast duration.



Surgical Sutures Market Segmentation:



By Product Type

- Absorbable

- Non-absorbable

By Form

- Natural

- Synthetic

By Application

- Gynecology

- Orthopedics

- Cardiology

- Ophthalmic

- General Surgery

By End User

- Hospitals

- Ambulatory Surgery Centers

- Clinics

- Others

By Geography

- North America (the USA and Canada)

- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)



- Comprehensive analysis of the Surgical Sutures Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

- Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

- Identifies market restraints and boosters.

- Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.



- What are the key technological and Surgical Sutures Market trends shaping the market?

- What are the key opportunities in the market?

- What are the key companies operating in the market?

- Which company accounted for the highest market share?

- What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

- What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

- Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

- What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Surgical Sutures Market growth?



