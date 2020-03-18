Surgical Sutures Market Development by Companies Outlook and Key Opportunities by 2030 - B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Ethicon LLC

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2020 -- Surgical Suture Market Research report facilitates user while they to bring about positive growth and allows them to increase the profits by giving the direction on how to put into action various methods. This study includes Surgical Suture Market analysis and forecast till 2019-2030.



Top Key Players:



The leading players in the global surgical sutures market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Ethicon LLC, Zimmer Biomet, Teleflex Incorporated, Conmed Corporation, Peters Surgical, Smith and Nephew, BSN Medical and DemeTECH Corporation among others.



Growing Medical Tourism



There is an increase in the number of patients traveling to other countries to receive medical treatment. This trend of medical tourism is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. There are several reasons for swift growth in the medical tourism. Some of them are the demand to cure degenerative conditions such as joints, heart failure etc., unavailability of procedures many locations, rising demand for high quality medical care. Furthermore, increase in cost of medical treatments in developed countries, the increase in number of chronic diseases is estimated to boost medical tourism. It is further expected that the number of medical tourists travelling abroad seeking treatments will additionally increase at a rate of 25% every year. Rise in medical tourism translates to higher surgical volumes, which in turn is expected to propel the surgical suture market.



Growing Demand for Advanced Wound Closure Materials



Advanced wound care and closure products are emerging as a standard solution for curing chronic wounds. There is an increased preference for advanced wound care and closure products over traditional wound care and closure products. The preference is growing due to the efficacy and effectiveness of the advanced products for managing wounds and enable faster healing. This factor is expected to hinder the growth of the global surgical suture market during the forecast period.



Rapid Growth of the Asia Pacific Market



Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in medical tourism industry, rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases requiring surgical intervention, low cost of surgeries, rise in knowledge of surgical sutures among doctors and surgeons etc. is anticipated to boost lucrative growth in the Asia-Pacific region.



