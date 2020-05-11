Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Surgical Sutures Market (Product - Suture Threads, and Automated Suturing Devices; Type - Multifilament Sutures, and Monofilament Sutures; Application - Cardiovascular Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Orthopedic Surgeries, Ophthalmic Surgery, Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery, and Other Applications; End User - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCS), and Clinics & Physician Offices): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Ever-increasing Beauty Consciousness among Consumers



The growing demand for the different types of surgical treatment to remove the chronic disease, painful disease, and other medical treatments, which need surgical treatment, are helping to grow the demand for surgical sutures-based products around the world.



However, the availability of the different types of treatment methods, which are surgery-free or require less surgical procedure is restricting the growth of the surgical sutures market. The increasing beauty consciousness among the youth and middle-class consumers is expected to boost the demand for the different types of the surgical sutures market in the near future.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Surgical Sutures Market is Included in the Report for Free."



North America Holds the Largest Share



Geographically, the surgical sutures market is segmented into four regions namely North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and RoW. North America is the largest player in the surgical sutures market, owing to the presence of a large number of organized health care industries in this region.



Further, the presence of a large number of patient pool, who need a surgical procedure to treat their illness, beauty problems are helping to grow this market in this region at a sustainable rate in this region. The Asia-Pacific surgical sutures market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for the different types of surgical treatment in this region.



Surgical Sutures Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Surgical Sutures Market Highlights



=> Surgical Sutures Market Projection



=> Surgical Sutures Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Surgical Sutures Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Surgical Sutures Market



Chapter - 4 Surgical Sutures Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Surgical Sutures Market by Product



=> Suture Threads



=> Automated Suturing Devices



Chapter - 6 Global Surgical Sutures Market by Type



=> Multifilament Sutures



=> Monofilament Sutures



Chapter - 7 Global Surgical Sutures Market by Application



=> Cardiovascular Surgery



=> Gynecological Surgery



=> Orthopedic Surgeries



=> Ophthalmic Surgery



=> Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery



=> Other Applications



Chapter - 8 Global Surgical Sutures Market by End User



=> Hospitals



=> Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCS)



=> Clinics & Physician Offices



Chapter - 9 Global Surgical Sutures Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 10 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Mellon Medical B.V.



=> Surgical Specialties Corporation



=> EndoEvolution, LLC



=> Sutures India



=> Internacional Farmacéutica S.A. de C.V.



=> Demetech



=> Smith & Nephew



=> Peters Surgical India Pvt. Ltd.



=> Boston Scientific



=> Ethicon Inc.



Chapter - 11 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



