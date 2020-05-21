Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2020 -- Surgical Table Market will reach over USD 1.9 billion by 2025; as per a new research report.



Increasing number of surgical procedures coupled with growing geriatric population base will positively impact the growth of surgical table market over the forthcoming years. According to national institute of health, the global elderly population (aged 65 years and above) is expected to grow from 126.5 million in 2015 to 446.6 million in 2050, thereby escalating demand for surgical tables in coming future.



Rising number of healthcare facilities including hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers, growing adoption of sedentary lifestyle and healthcare expenditure, will augment the demand for surgical tables. Advancements in technology has improved the role and importance of surgical tables as a part of any surgical procedure. Currently, several types of surgical tables are available for a range of surgical procedures to achieve good results.



Increasing R&D activities pertaining to development of surgical tables along with favorable initiatives by the federal government should positively impact industry expansion. However, low adoption rate of sophisticated surgical tables in developing economies and high cost of composite surgical tables will hamper the surgical table industry growth over the coming years.



Powered surgical table market accounted for over 35% market share in 2018 and is estimated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. Powdered surgical tables provide smooth and precise movement of patient during the surgical procedure making it ideal for use in multispecialty hospitals as well as ambulatory surgical centers will drive segmental growth. Cost-effectiveness offered by manual surgical tables will drive manual surgical tables market over the foreseeable future.



End use segment of surgical table market includes hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals segment accounted for more than 75% market share in 2018 and is anticipated to follow similar trend over the coming years owing to higher financial capacity and large volume of surgeries performed at this setting.



The U.S. surgical table market dominated the global industry in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forthcoming years. Growing geriatric population base, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure and increasing investments by surgical table manufacturing firms should drive the U.S. surgical table market during the analysis period.



Germany surgical table market dominated European region in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at 4.4% over the forecast period. High technological adoption, increasing number of baby boomers and rising incidence of cardiovascular and orthopedic disorders in the country will stimulate Germany surgical table market growth.



Few notable industry players operating in global surgical table market are



Hill-Rom, Stryker, Getinge, Steris, Mizuho, Stille, AMTAI Medical Equipment and Skytron Corporation. Aforementioned companies account majority market share due to better brand recognition and strong financial position.