The global "surgical tables market size" is expected to reach USD 1,204.2 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. An operating room offers technologically advanced equipment to surgeons for performing surgical procedures with efficiency. An operating table plays an important role in surgical procedures and is considered the essential equipment. The surgical table requires advanced technology and high-end specifications with an aim to enable healthcare providers to perform different types of procedures. Furthermore, the rising focus of market players towards the introduction of advanced surgical tables will promote the healthy growth of the market. For instance, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., manufacturer of hospital beds, furniture, other health care equipment, announced the acquisition of Trumpf Medical in 2014, which propelled the company to one of the leading players in the surgical tables market. In addition, the sale of these surgical products will strengthen the company's product portfolio, which, in turn, will create growth opportunities for the market.



Leading Players operating in the Surgical Tables Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Trumpf Medical (HillRom Services, Inc.)

Merivaara Corp.

Getinge AB

Steris plc.

Staan Bio-Med Engineering Private Limited

AGA SANITÄTSARTIKEL GMBH

Mizuho OSI

Alvo

SCHAERER MEDICAL



According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "Surgical Tables Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (General Surgery Tables, Orthopedic Tables, and Imaging Tables), By Type (Powered, Non-powered), By End User (Hospitals & ASC's, and Specialty Clinics & Trauma Centers) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026" the market stood at USD 896.8 million in 2018. Combined with the market analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust surgical tables market growth, and all articulated with geographical and merchandise segments. Moreover, it also shows different procedures and strategies, benefactors and dealers working in the market, explores components convincing market development, generation patterns, and following systems. Additionally, the figures and topics covered in this report are both all-inclusive and reliable for the readers.



Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Number of Operating Rooms, By Key Countries, 2018

Healthcare Overview: Number of Hospitals, Hospital Beds, etc., Key Countries, 2018

Technology Advances, Surgical Tables

Pricing Analysis, Key Brands/ Key Players, 2018

Recent Developments: Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, Product Launches, etc.

Global Surgical Tables Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

General Surgery Tables

Orthopedic Tables

Imaging Tables



Demand for Imaging And Specialty Surgery Tables to Boost Growth in North America



The market in North America generated a revenue of USD 278.8 million in 2018 and is projected to grow radically in the forthcoming years owing to the rising demand for powered surgical tables. The integration of hybrid operating rooms in the hospitals will further boost surgical tables market share in North America. The rising demand for imaging and specialty surgery tables in the U.S. and Canada will also accelerate revenue in the region. In addition, an increasing number of ambulatory surgery centers in the U.S. and expansion of pre-exisiting hospitals will augment the healthy growth of the market in North America.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



What are the key technological and Surgical Tables Market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Surgical Tables Market growth?



