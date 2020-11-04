Surgical Tables Market report offers insights into the latest trends. It highlights leading companies in the market and discusses the strategies that these companies have adopted in recent years. Additionally, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years.
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2020 -- The global surgical tables market size was worth USD 896.8 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,204.2 million by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. As per region, The market in North America generated a revenue of USD 278.8 million in 2018 and is projected to grow radically in the forthcoming years owing to the rising demand for powered surgical tables. Surgical Tables Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (General Surgery Tables, Orthopedic Tables, and Imaging Tables), By Type (Powered, Non-powered), By End User (Hospitals & ASC's, and Specialty Clinics & Trauma Centers) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026
Key Players Operating in The Surgical Tables Market Include:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
Trumpf Medical (HillRom Services, Inc.)
Merivaara Corp.
Getinge AB
Steris plc.
Staan Bio-Med Engineering Private Limited
AGA SANITÄTSARTIKEL GMBH
Mizuho OSI
Alvo
SCHAERER MEDICAL
Highlights of the Report:
In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Surgical Tables Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.
Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Surgical Tables Market share.
The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.
Lists out the market size in terms of volume.
According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "Surgical Tables Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (General Surgery Tables, Orthopedic Tables, and Imaging Tables), By Type (Powered, Non-powered), By End User (Hospitals & ASC's, and Specialty Clinics & Trauma Centers) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026" the market stood at USD 896.8 million in 2018. Combined with the market analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust surgical tables market growth, and all articulated with geographical and merchandise segments. Moreover, it also shows different procedures and strategies, benefactors and dealers working in the market, explores components convincing market development, generation patterns, and following systems. Additionally, the figures and topics covered in this report are both all-inclusive and reliable for the readers.
Demand for Imaging And Specialty Surgery Tables to Boost Growth in North America
The market in North America generated a revenue of USD 278.8 million in 2018 and is projected to grow radically in the forthcoming years owing to the rising demand for powered surgical tables. The integration of hybrid operating rooms in the hospitals will further boost surgical tables market share in North America. The rising demand for imaging and specialty surgery tables in the U.S. and Canada will also accelerate revenue in the region. In addition, an increasing number of ambulatory surgery centers in the U.S. and expansion of pre-exisiting hospitals will augment the healthy growth of the market in North America.
