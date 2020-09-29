Surging Use of Drones for Commercial Applications Resulting in the Growth of Middle East Military Drones Market

Delta, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2020 -- The Middle East Military Drone market is projected to grow at an astronomical rate in the forecast period. Military drones are majorly used in military and defense sectors in countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia. However, surging use of drones for commercial applications in various domains including real-time monitoring, civil infrastructure inspection, delivery of goods, security and surveillance, and precision agriculture, along with significant investment by the countries in the drone technology and growing partnerships with countries such as India and China to supply armed UAVs are vital factors also contributing the growth of the Military Drone market in the region.



According to MarkNtel Advisors' research report "Middle East Military Drones Market Analysis, 2020", the Middle East Military Drones market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during 2020-25. Based on propulsion type, fuel cell segment is projected to attain highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to a rising demand for high endurance UAVs by the defense sector for use in surveillance and reconnaissance applications.



"Middle East Military Drones Market Analysis, 2020" provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry potential, key factors impacting sales and purchase decisions, hotspots, and growth opportunities available for Military Drones providers across the globe. Moreover, the report also encompasses the key strategic imperatives for success for competitors along with strategic factorial indexing measuring competitor's capabilities on 16 parameters. This will help companies in the formulation of Go to Market Strategies and identifying the blue ocean for its offerings.



Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS) Registered the Fastest Growth

Based on range, the Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS) registered the fastest growth in the Military Drones market in 2019. EVLOS UAVs find their application majorly in the military department specifically in ISR i.e. intelligent, surveillance, reconnaissance, and target acquisition applications.



UAE Exhibits the Fastest Growth

UAE exhibits the fastest growth in the forecast period owing to the surging rate of import of drones. In order to mark its presence in the global market, the country is entering into the unmanned systems field by manufacturing its first vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drone. Moreover, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Bahrain markets are also growing at a significant rate as stated in the MarkNtel Advisors' research report "Middle East Military Drones Market Analysis, 2020".



According to MarkNtel Advisors, the key players with a considerable market share in the Middle East Military Drones market are Adcom, Boeing, General Atomics, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corp, Thales Group, BAE System, Saab AB, Raytheon Company etc.



Market Segmentation:

1. By Type (Rotary Wing, Fixed Wing, Hybrid/Transitional Wing)

2. By Propulsion (Fuel Cell, Battery Powered, Hybrid Cell)

3. By Application (Battle Damage Management, Delivery and Transportation, Combat Operations, Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Target Acquisition, Others)

4. By Endurance (Less than 2 hours, 2 to 6 hours, More than 6 hours)

5. By Maximum Take-Off Weight (Less than 25 Kg, 25-150 Kg, More than 150 Kg)

6. By Range (Visual Line of Sight, Beyond Line of Sight, Extended Visual Line of Sight)

7. By Launching Mode (Automatic Take-Off and Landing, Hand Launched, Catapult Launcher, Vertical Take-Off)

8. By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Israel, Turkey, Iran),

9. By Company (Adcom, Boeing, General Atomics, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corp, Thales Group, BAE System, Saab AB, Raytheon Company etc.)



Key questions answered in the study:

1. What are the current and future trends of the Military Drones industry?

2. How the industry has been evolving in terms of end-user demand and application areas?

3. How the competition has been shaping across the countries followed by their comparative factorial indexing?

4. What are the key growth drivers and challenges for the Military Drones industry?

5. What is the customer orientation, purchase behavior, and expectations from the Military Drones firms across various regions?



