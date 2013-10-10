Surging Volumes with Negative Closing - Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc. (NASDAQ:GMCR), Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc. (NASDAQ:GMCR), Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC)



Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc. (NASDAQ:GMCR) decreased -6.64% and closed at $68.89 on a traded volume of 10.39 million shares, in comparison to 3.56 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over +70.73%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $10.38 billion and its total outstanding shares are 150.74 million. Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Inc. engages in the specialty coffee and coffeemaker businesses in the United States and Canada. It sources, produces, and sells approximately 225 varieties of coffee, cocoa, teas, and other beverages.



Has GMCR Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) plunged -0.64% and closed at $44.33 on a traded volume of 9.95 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 10.30 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +3.89%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $44.09 and $45.17.



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments.



Why Should Investors Buy CMCSA After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) dropped -1.21% and closed at $52.33. So far in three months, the stock is down -3.96%. The 52-week range for the stock is $45.66 and $58.04 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $53.23. Its introductory price for the day was $53.13, with the overall traded volume of 9.10 million shares.



eBay Inc. provides online platforms, tools, and services to help individuals and merchants in online and mobile commerce and payments in the United States and internationally. Its Marketplaces segment operates ecommerce platform eBay.com; vertical shopping sites, such as StubHub, Fashion, Motors, and Half.com; and classifieds Websites.



Will EBAY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) after opening its trade at the price of $24.83, dropped -0.28% to close at $24.67 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 7.95 million shares, in comparison to 5.56 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $17.02 and $27.10 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $25.01. Symantec Corporation and its subsidiaries provide security, backup, and availability solutions worldwide. Its products and services protect people and information in any digital environment from mobile devices, enterprise data centers, and cloud-based systems.



Has SYMC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/