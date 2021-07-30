Surpassing Boundaries to Bring QuickBooks International Versions in Sync

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2021 -- QuickBooks is widely available in the International market.



Intuit's Canadian, British and Australian divisions offer versions of QuickBooks that support the unique tax calculation needs of each region respectively, such as Canada's GST and HST, European VAT for the United Kingdom edition and Australia's GST sales tax. The QuickBooks UK edition also includes support for Irish and South African VAT.



The Mac (OSX) version is available only in the United States. The US version of QuickBooks does not handle VAT and data files need to be converted to the UK version to handle VAT filings.



If a business that has their main office in the UK may also have a division in the USA that has its own QuickBooks file. If the US version was used instead of the UK version, a switch to the UK version may be necessary since the US version of QuickBooks won't read a file from the UK version.



E-Tech's conversion service easily converts files from QuickBooks US to the UK version so VAT can be handled. This works for companies in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other countries that have introduced VAT filing requirements. With this conversion, one is easily able to modify the nationality of QuickBooks and bring both versions into sync.



QuickBooks does not allow payroll transactions to be transferred from one file to another, therefore, payroll checks will be transferred as regular checks with full line item details.



Usernames are not transferred from the secondary files to the primary file, therefore, users would have to be recreated after the merge. Data files with sales tax items and sales tax groups that were modified after their initial use may not be transferred correctly since QuickBooks does not store historical rate changes. Attachments are not transferred because QuickBooks does not support the transfer of attachments.



To learn more about this service, visit https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-conversions/quickbooks-us-to-uk-conversion/



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



Media Contact



Melanie Ann

E-Tech

61 Bridge St.

Kington HR5 3DJ

Melanie@e-tech.ca

www.quickbooksrecovery.co.uk