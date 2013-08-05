JD Closeouts Features House-Ware Closeout Deals

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- JD Closeouts, one of the trusted vendors for closeout, surplus and liquidation merchandise, now offers an exceptional selection of household item closeouts. Clients will find the latest styles of dishes, glassware, cutlery, cookware, silverware and other basic house-ware needs. All of the house-ware merchandise offered by JD Closeouts comes from leading department stores and represents the latest styles and popular home brands. Clients will be able to acquire mixed variety loads or pallets or purchase specific items.



JD Closeout carries both new, overstocked merchandise from major retail stores as well as customer return loads. Clients will be able to purchase pallets of surplus merchandise including china, ceramic dinnerware, crystal stemware, silver flatware and gifts, holiday items and more from brands like Royal Worchester, Lenox, Martha Stewart, Mikasa, Sakura, Sam Hedaya, Vera Neumann, Noritake and more. This particular stock is available at $999 per pallet with a three pallet minimum.



Other house-ware product packages available through JD Closeout include small home appliances returned to the store. Among these are a huge variety that may include items like toasters, coffeemakers, blenders, juicers and other appliances from leading brands like Delonghi, Mr. Coffee, Sunbeam, Proctor Silex and Oster. These lots are sold at $699 per pallet with a three pallet minimum. Clients may also call to inquire about other house-ware lots that feature art, gifts and collectibles, blinds and drapes, furniture, rugs and more.



JD Closeouts works with over 25 major department stores and catalogue companies to secure an expansive and varied selection of closeout, surplus and liquidation merchandise. When buying from JD Closeouts, clients can expect a range of brand-name items, mostly in good condition that can be resold at top dollar. For extra convenience, JD Closeouts offers many complimentary services for clients including point to point shipping for transportation and logistics needs.



About JD Closeouts

JD Closeouts is the place for pallets, lots and truckloads of quality closeouts and surplus merchandise. JD Closeout stocks hundreds of pallets with various mixtures of products in order to supply clientele and their ever-growing demand for discount and closeout goods. Over the years we have greatly expanded the variety of our product lines. Today, we deal with over 25 major department stores and catalog companies in the United States. We have dealt with these companies for years and have molded a strong and fortified relationship with them to be able to offer our clients the best price available on closeouts, surplus merchandise, department store returns and liquidated goods. For more information about stock of house-ware closeout deals, visit http://www.jdcloseouts.com/.