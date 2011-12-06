Surprise Those on the Holiday Gift Giving List With Delicious Loose Tea from ‘ESP Emporium’

Carol Stream, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2011 -- The holiday season is in full swing and across the country people are trying to come up with perfect gifts for everyone on their list.



One present that is ideal for friends, family, teachers, children and more is loose leaf tea. Tea has been getting a lot of attention lately for its health-giving properties combined with its delicious flavor. Green tea in particular has been the subject of many studies that have shown a connection between drinking the delicious beverage and improved health.



For those who want to give the gift of health and good taste—literally and figuratively—this holiday season, ESP Emporium is a great solution. The website offers 200 varieties of high quality loose leaf tea, including black tea, green tea, half fermented tea, flavored tea, fruit blends, Rooibos, herbal teas, and much more.



“Over the past few years ESP Emporium has become one of the largest tea distributors online,” an article on the company’s website explained, adding that the company attributes a large part of its success to its system of organic growing and regulated cultivation combined with seal fresh packaging, all of which ensure that customers get a rich savory signature tea.



“We’re a family of tea enthusiasts from around the world who are committed to bringing you the most extensive assortment of premium loose teas and tea related accessories possible. We pride ourselves on our enormous selection, distinct varieties of taste and impeccable quality of product.”



Using the user-friendly website is easy—the only difficult part may be deciding which type of loose leaf tea to buy first! The home page features eight tabs across the top that can take customers to a page that details the many types of teas that are available, information on popular sampler packs, best sellers, teaware including tea cups and pots and much more.



Further down the page, customers may also choose the type of tea they are interested in based on features like what region of the world it comes from, its ingredients, if it is especially good served iced, or if it’s a premium type of tea.



For example, clicking on “wellness” brings up the many varieties of teas that have health benefits. Anji White Tea, Chamomile Herb Tea and Cocoa/Orange Herb Tea Blend are all featured in this section, as well as many others.



About ESP Emporium

ESP Emporium features a family of tea enthusiasts from around the world who are committed to bringing their customers the most extensive assortment of premium loose teas and tea-related accessories possible. The company prides itself on its enormous selection, distinct varieties of taste and impeccable quality of products. Over 200 types of loose leaf teas are available. For more information, please visit http://www.espemporium.com