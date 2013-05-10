Surrattsville High School Foundation Announces 2013 College Scholarship Awards

Clinton, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- The Surrattsville High School Foundation, Inc., an education foundation founded in 2000, annually accepts college scholarship applications from seniors at Surrattsville High School. The education Foundation’s Board of Directors reviews applications and grants college scholarship awards once each year in May.



Henry Smith, Chair of the Board of Surrattsville High School Foundation said, “The Board of Directors of Surrattsville Foundation was very impressed with the quality of the students who submitted scholarship applications during the Board review and selection of the college scholarship awards. It is extremely rewarding to have the opportunity to assist such stellar students with the award of education scholarships.”



The Foundation's Jennie Denison Bayne Memorial Scholarship was awarded to EMARII LOPES. At Surrattsville, Emarii was JROTC Wing Commander, the first female to receive Aviation Wings in the JROTC unit, and participated in Drill Team, Academic Challenge Team, Debate Team, Competition Chorus, and Band. Emarii served as President of the Student Leaders Association, Bocce Ball Team Manager, and Special Ed Volunteer, and was involved in extensive community service activities. Emarii will attend Mary Baldwin College in the Fall.



A Foundation General Fund Scholarship was awarded to JOHNSONETTE BISHOP. While at Surrattsville, Johnsonette participated in JROTC, Drill Team, and GEMS (“Girls Empowered Meeting with Success”) Choir. In the Fall, Johnsonette plans to study nursing at Allegany College or the University of the District of Columbia.



A Foundation General Fund Scholarship was awarded to HAWA ANTHONY. While at Surrattsville, Hawa participated in Softball, Marching Band Auxiliary, GEMS, Performance Choir, Indoor Track, Art Club, Tennis, and the National Honor Society. Hawa was Class President and was recognized as Outstanding JROTC Cadet. Hawa will attend the University of Maryland in the Fall.



A Foundation General Fund Scholarship was awarded to CHRISTOPHER RICHARDSON. While at Surrattsville, Christopher was President of the National Honor Society, Vice President of his Class, a member of the tennis team, and manager of the girls basketball team. Christopher plans to attend Towson University in the Fall.



A Foundation General Fund Scholarship was awarded to KAYLA BUTLER. While at Surrattsville, Kayla was a member of the National Honor Society on an Honor Roll member each quarter since grade 9. She participated in the Performance Choir and the Senior Class fund raising committee. In the Fall, Kayla plans to attend the College of Southern Maryland.



About Surrattsville High School Foundation, Inc.

The Surrattsville High School Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to support Surrattsville High School, a public high school in Prince George's County, Maryland. The education Foundation is dedicated to making a positive contribution to the greater Surrattsville High School community. The Foundation makes gifts of cash and needed equipment to the School, reviews college scholarship applications from senior students and grants college scholarships to graduating seniors, presents annual Achievement Awards to members of the Surrattsville community, publishes a regular e-mail newsletter, and sponsors and participates in events of interest to current students, alumni and current and past staff members. The education Foundation's Principals/Faculty/Staff Memory Fund makes grants to current students in need of financial assistance.



Additional information about the Surrattsville High School Foundation and their college scholarship awards program can be found at http://www.surrattsville.org



CONTACT INFORMATION

Henry Smith, Chair of the Board of Directors

The Surrattsville High School Foundation, Inc.

IRS ID No. 52-2224546

One W. Pennsylvania Ave., Suite 950

Towson, MD 21204

E-Mail: hsmith@smithdowney.com

Phone 410-321-9350 / Fax: 410-321-6270

Website: http://www.surrattsville.org">http://www.surrattsville.org>