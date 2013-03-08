Surrey Based Provider Pleased to Provide SharePoint 2013 Training

Guildford, Surrey -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Some of the new features and functionality available in SharePoint 2013 include:



Design Manager



Manage all elements of your SharePoint sites branding, Design Manager enables the upload of images, HTML, CSS, etc. Preview how your site is coming along as you are designing it, either in a client-side code editor or on the server.



Search Engine Optimisation



Create search engine friendly URLs, home page redirects, XML sitemaps that are generated within 24 hrs of a site change and enable you to select which search engines are automatically pinged, change the page title, tag descriptions and keywords. Better compatibility and integration with Facebook and other social networks.



Authentication



Better security and easier integration with Exchange Server 2013, Lync Server 2013 and apps in the SharePoint Store or App Catalog.



Responsive



Everyone accesses the web from mobile devices these days, SharePoint 2013 has several features available to help improve both worker productivity and usability on the move.



Microsoft says "SharePoint Server 2013 provides a comprehensive solution for connected information work that enables people to transform the way they work while preserving the benefits of structured processes, compliance, and existing IT investments."



Acuity Training are based in Guildford, Surrey, they were established in 2002. Acuity ensures that delegates get the most out of their training courses by limiting class sizes to a maximum of eight delegates, they say that smaller class sizes enable delegates to consolidate what they have learned with hands on experience.



The training provider is now pleased to be taking bookings for their SharePoint 2013 courses. The course will be similar to Acuity Trainings current SharePoint 2007 and 2010 courses, teaching end users the essential skills of Microsoft SharePoint. They also offer SharePoint Designer and Administration Training.