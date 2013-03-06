Survey Crest Announces Addition of Pre-Made Survey Templates

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- To further facilitate users in meeting their diverse survey needs, Survey Crest recently added a number of pre-made survey templates. These templates are readily available to all the registered users.



Survey Crest is a website that provides professional online survey services to users around the world. Unlike most online survey sites, Survey Crest provides its services absolutely free of cost. However, prior to making use of the given surveys, users are required to go through a registration process, which entails filling in personal details. Once the registration is complete, the users can then create their own surveys.



Some of the key templates are concisely mentioned below:



- Customer Feedback survey allow businesses to gain valuable insights and reviews from the customers, which in turn helps in improving the overall quality of the product/services.

- Customer services evaluation surveys helps in collecting information about how the customers think of one’s business. Is their customer service satisfactory or not, and so on.

- Pre event feedback template enables users to organize an event effectively by collecting necessary information like an appropriate venue, event timings, the pricing and so on.

- Motivation and buying experience survey is a unique template through which businesses can discover the reason as to why customers buy their product, what features or qualities of the product interest them the most.



These are just some of the many survey templates available at Survey Crest, which are aimed at boosting the efficiency of businesses, by providing them with effective tools to collect necessary information.



To learn more about Survey Crest, please visit: http://www.surveycrest.com



About Survey Crest

Survey Crest is a free online software that lets customers create professional surveys within minutes. Interested participants are encouraged to sign up for free and choose from Survery Crest's wide range of pre-made survey templates.