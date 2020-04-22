Survey: Impact of Covid-19 on Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines Market : Top Key Players Are Abbott Laboratories, Agropur, Inc., Amway,:CAGR 7.8%

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines Market is estimated to be over US$ 39,849.6 Mn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2030.



Nutraceuticals & vaccines that are manufactured using the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) Standards and that are complaint with the Shariah Law (Governs all aspects of Muslim life) are referred to as halal (lawful) products. To be qualified as halal, products must not contain any ingredients that include parts or products from non-halal animals, such as pigs and dogs. Also, they must not contain any parts or products from animals that are not slaughtered according to Sharia law.



Leading Key Players:



Malaysia Berhad, NoorVitamins, PT Kalbe Farma Tbk, AJ Biologics Sdn Bhd, Kotra Pharma (M) Sdn Bhd, Abbott Laboratories, Agropur, Inc., Amway, Sky Resources Group of Companies among others.



Market Segmentation of Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines:

Segmentation By Type:



1.Halal Dietary Nutraceuticals

2.Halal Vaccines



Segmentation By Application:



1.Sports Nutrition

2.General Well-Being

3.Immune & Digestive Health

4.Bone & Joint Health

5.Heart Health

6.Weight Loss



Halal nutraceuticals provide high nutritional value and health benefits and that they are derived from halal food sources. They will be classified into dietary supplements and processed foods. Halal vaccines are non-toxic and don't contain alcohol or raw materials from porcine origin. Also, halal vaccines are processed or manufactured in separate unit to avoid cross contamination.



Further, the report covers:

- Conventional Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines Market, based on actual product sales (US$ Million) and Product Sales Volume (Million Units)

- Market Potential Assessment

- Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment, Based on Investments

- Investment Mapping

- 12+ Key Players Assessment

- Forecast Till 2030



Table of Content



1 Introduction of Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines Market

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions



2 Executive Summary



3 Research Methodology of Market Industry Reports

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources



4 Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines Market, By Deployment Model

5.1 Overview



6 Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines Market, By Solution

6.1 Overview



7 Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines Market, By Vertical

7.1 Overview



8 Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia –Pacific

8.4 Rest of world



