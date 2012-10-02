Survey of Startups Finds Increasing Investment in Online Healthcare

Trenton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2012 -- The number of internet users increases drastically each year resulting in companies investing in providing online services for everything ranging from consumer goods to medical consultation. A recent study of start-ups conducted by Newdigm Survey Stars Inc has found increasing investments in online healthcare.



The online service providing reached a new beginning when companies like WebMD, NetDoctor started providing online healthcare services. Joining this market now are a few startups which show potential like Zocdoc, Healthtap and Doctorspring. These new online healthcare providers standout from the other startups by providing services and support at par with the market leaders.



Describing the three companies and their services Mr. Micheal stevenson said "Zocdoc provides customers an easy and efficient way to find doctors in their vicinity and also fix up appointments. The service is provided to customers free of cost. They also provide information on the insurance policy the doctor accepts. The company also provides a Spanish interface but the services are limited to only America."The company also claims that online medical care is currently promoted aggressively by Unicef and WHO as a mode of rural and remote health care.



Explaining about the services provided by Healthtap he said "Healthtap acts as a network that connects users with over 14,000 U.S.-licensed physicians, providing quick answers to health questions for free. HealthTap’s free web and mobile applications enable 24/7 access to personalized health information from leading doctors, helping people find the best care and make better decisions about their health and well-being."



Quizzed on the services provided by Doctorspring he replied "Doctorspring provides personalized online healthcare services. The Website has a simple interface which enables the users to ask doctors questions to which the doctors at doctorspring.com answer within the next 4-12 hours. This service is a paid service unlike the ones above but provides international support and also has a 100% money back guarantee. Doctorspring has a team of highly qualified international doctors who answer the patients queries and provide online consultation, second opinions and also provide referrals to some of the best doctors."



