Survey Report:China Swine Fever Vaccine Industry 2013 - 2017: Latest Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Swine fever is an acute, hyperpyretic and contagious disease, caused by swine fever viruses. Its incidence rate and death rate are both extremely high, and viruses can be transmitted at high speed. Immunization is the major measure to prevent swine fever.



With the development of Chinese economy and increasing living standards of Chinese people, the demand for pork keeps growing accordingly. In 2012, the output volume of pork in China was 53.35 million tons, increasing by 5.6% YOY. The fattened volume of pigs in 2012 was 696.28 million, increasing by 5.2% YOY. With the expansion of the pig raising industry, farmers in China have an increasing demand for swine fever vaccines.



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In 2007, Chinese government started to conduct compulsory immunizations against swine fever, According to National Compulsory Immunization Plan of Animal Epidemic Diseases 2013 issued by Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Finance, 4 diseases are covered by the national compulsory immunization program, including swine fever. The appropriation of animal epidemic prevention in China is proportionally sponsored by both central and local governments. The proportion is determined based on relevant documents jointly issued by Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Finance. However, the swine fever vaccines procured by the government were low-priced and their qualities are not guaranteed. At present, there are many enterprises that produce swine fever vaccines in China, but the qualities of their vaccines vary. Some animal healthcare experts advocate the cancellation of government procurement of swine fever vaccines. Instead, the government can directly provide subsidies to farmers.



If each pig must be vaccinated for twice, the market scale of China swine fever vaccines in 2012 was about 1.4 billion doses. Assuming that the number of pigs raised increases by 5%-10% every year, the annual demand volume of swine fever vaccines will also increase under normal conditions. For those animal vaccine producing and trading enterprises, there are many opportunities in China market.



Through this report, the readers can acquire the following information:



- Incidence status and prevention program of swine fever in China

- Overview of China pig raising industry

- Supply and demand status of China swine fever vaccines

- Factors influencing the development of swine fever vaccine market

- Government procurement system of swine fever vaccines

- Perspective of swine fever vaccine industry



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The following enterprises and people are proposed to purchase this report:



- Animal vaccine producing enterprises

- Pig raising enterprises

- Government departments

- Investors/research institutes concerned about animal vaccines



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In the current stage, many countries choose to cull all infected poultry to control avian influenza, instead of immunizations. The total volume of the poultry in China is over 10 billion, but more than 90% raisers only have less than 2,000 broilers. In case of epidemic diseases, it is hard to control them, which will result in huge losses. Therefore, it is quite necessary to immunize the poultry with avian influenza vaccines.



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Avian influenza vaccines have been used for more than 10 years in China. More than 10 years ago, some poultry raising farms in China used the H5N1 avian influenza vaccine. They were not forced but voluntary to use vaccines. Between 2001 and 2005, when China avian influenza vaccine industry just started, various problems frequently emerged. To resolve these problems, Ministry of Agriculture of China set up an entry barrier of the avian influenza vaccine producing market and tightly supervised it. It established strict regulations on the production and sales of avian influenza vaccines. For example, avian influenza vaccines must be produced in workshops that are in compliance with GMP and must be inspected every year.



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Nanomaterials play a very crucial part in the theranostics. The nanomaterials utilized in theranostics are microfluidic and biochips, nano-analytical probes, molecular medicines and personalized bio-medicines. These classes are further segmented as therapeutic agents and diagnostic agents. Examples of therapeutic agents include DNA, siRNA and drugs whilst diagnostic agents include Quantum Dot. The therapeutic agents are delivered in the body via drug/gene carriers in nanomaterials such as micelles, liposomes and polymers. The other nanomaterials used in theranostics include nanocrystals, fullerenes, gold nanoparticles, antibodies and proteins. The utilization of protein as a nanomaterial in theranostics account for the highest share, followed by antibodies, nano crystals, liposomes, gold particles and quantum dots. Proteins accounts for largest utilization due to its high reactivity with pathogens.



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