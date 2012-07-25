Survey Says Two-Fifths Of UK Parents Dread 'Weight Talk,' Reports How to Lose Weight Anytime

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- Lest they sway them into an eating disorder, parents abhor discussing their children’s weight with them. A ‘Let’s Talk About Weight’ poll targeting a representative sample of 1,000 parents with children from five to 16 years old, resulted in two out of five of them believing that eluding weight talk could save their child from anorexia, bulimia, and similar conditions.



The parents in this survey believe discussing healthy weight loss issues with their children could harm their self-esteem. This was particular the case for the majority of parents with obese children. "Childhood obesity is a problem that seems to be prevalent. However, it does no good for parents not to discuss these issues with their children. A child’s self-esteem can be affected by several other factors. Thus, it is good for children to face less than ideal situations and develop fortitude to overcome them,” commented K. Chatman, founder of fitness website How to Lose Weight Anytime.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), childhood obesity has grown thrice since 1980, when 7 percent of American children ages six to 11 were considered obese. In 2008, that number stood at almost 20 percent.



Two out of three parents in the survey, fortunately, clamor for more support in discussing weight issues with their children. “Parents should begin by objectively appraising current healthy aspects or activities of their children. Maybe this could be healthy eating and exercise habits and so on. Afterwards, parents can discuss the areas of improvement with their children,” Mr. Chatman added.



The survey found that one out of three parents “measured” their children’s weight by their appearance or in comparison to other kids. “Weight is not just a cosmetic issue. For an accurate idea of your child’s weight, measure his or her body mass index (BMI). If your kid has a high one or one that could indicate overweight and obesity, his or her chances for less than ideal health conditions are higher,” said K.A. Chatman.



Parents with overweight and obese children should broach this topic with their children in a constructive way. These kids probably know they are larger or “fatter” and could be reminded of this by other children who may not be the most diplomatic. “In this case, parents should work with their children to develop a weight loss solution that is ideal. Thus, these children will have something positive to look forward to,” concluded Mr. Chatman.



About How to Lose Weight Anytime

