Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- In the past studies have shown that runners who run 15-20 miles a week saw life expectancy increases as much as 6 years. However, people who ran 30 miles or more in a week on average, actually showed heart scarring and no life expectancy benefits.



Study results lead doctors to think that maybe people would be better of resting or walking rather than going over the 15 mile a week mark.



But Dr. Martin Matsumura a cardiologist at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, Pennsylvania isn’t sure that is the case.



“I have a suspicion there are confounders, other habits that are connected to the cardiovascular events, and that it’s not, ‘If you run beyond 30 miles [per week] you scar your heart and drop dead sooner,’” Matsumura said by phone from his office in the Lehigh Valley. “But what are those habits? What differentiates these runners? That’s part of what I hope to find out.”



Matsumura is conducting an online survey for runners 35 and older. So far 1000 people have taken the survey.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop.



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