Survival Containers That Are Self-Sustaining Are Available from New Website BlueprintSurvival.com

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- BlueprintSurvival.com, a website that features self-sustaining and top-quality Blueprint Survival Containers, has just launched its new and easy-to-navigate site. The sturdy containers, which feature a mechanical room compressed inside a steel housing unit, are ideal for people, prepper families and communities to use before, during and after all types of disasters.



As anybody who has survived a natural disaster like a hurricane or tornado knows quite well, it is not always possible or feasible to relocate. Many times, families must stay put and wait out the crisis. Photos taken after Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Sandy drastically underscore the need for safe places for people to go in times of emergency. While it can be dangerous to remain in their own homes—which may be massively damaged by the disaster—the Blueprint Survival Containers offer a safe place for people to live around during the rebuilding process. The containers are ideal for preppers who want to be ready for any type of disaster that may strike, and they also provide sustainable solutions for bug-out properties.



The makers of the Blueprint Survival Containers understand that people need more than a safe place to congregate during the time of disaster; they also require basic human necessities like potable hot and cold water, water that is safe to drink, electricity and more. These needed features are all included in the containers, which are also designed to absorb and store solar and geothermal energy internally. Every aspect of preparedness is taken into account in the manufacturing of the containers, which includes its ability to operate without the use of fossil fuel.



Another major bonus of the Blueprint Survival Containers is that they can be used from the very moment they are delivered. As an article on the new website noted, lead time is important during disasters, so planning ahead and ordering the containers now rather than when a crisis hits is crucial.



“If many containers are needed upon an emergency, there would not be enough time to satisfy the overwhelming demand,” an article on the website noted, adding that this means it is essential that people plan in advance and order accordingly.



“A ‘Blueprint Survivor Container’ has features that can be used in daily life so its utility value is great. However, at the time of a disaster its value would be priceless.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about the containers is welcome to visit the new website at any time; there, they can read more about disaster preparedness, why it is imperative to be ready for anything, and how the Blueprint Survivor Containers can help preppers do just that.



