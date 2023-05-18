NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2023 -- The Latest research coverage on Survival Training Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.



Major & Emerging Players in Survival Training Market:- SOS Survival Training Ltd (Zealand), S.T.A.R.K. Survival Company, Inc (United States), Advanced Survival Training (United States), Survival Systems Training Limited (Canada), Ancient Pathways, LLC (United States), CALIFORNIA SURVIVAL SCHOOL (United States), SERE Training School (United States), Maxwell International s.r.o. (Germany), Bear Grylls Survival Academy (United Kingdom), Wild Survival Academy (India), Boulder Outdoor Survival School (United States), Others



Survival training is also known as Survivalism. It is a type of course or instruction which prepares participants to survive in the wilderness. Survival training can be tough in both theoretical and physical practice, in which individuals can learn for basic needs such as food, shelter, and water in non-civilized areas. Trainees can learn to find and properly use natural resources to meet these needs. The demand in the market is huge that is triggering the market over the upcoming year.



by Type (Open Water Survival Training, Emergency Preparedness and Urban Disaster Survival Training, Desert Survival Training, Others), End-User (Individuals, Couples, Groups, Survivalist, Other), Training Mode (Online, Offline), Survival kit Type (EDC (Everyday Carry), BOB (Bug Out Bag))



Opportunities:

Rapidly increasing demand for training through the online platform



Market Trends:

Rising demand among the youth



Market Drivers:

Rising demand for Survival training can reduce stress level



Challenges:

large amount of training cost



