Brief Overview on Survival Training:

Survival training is also known as Survivalism. It is a type of course or instruction which prepares participants to survive in the wilderness. Survival training can be tough in both theoretical and physical practice, in which individuals can learn for basic needs such as food, shelter, and water in non-civilized areas. Trainees can learn to find and properly use natural resources to meet these needs. The demand in the market is huge that is triggering the market over the upcoming year.



Opportunities:

Rapidly increasing demand for training through the online platform



Key Market Trends:

Rising demand among the youth



Market Growth Drivers:

Rising demand for Survival training can reduce stress level



Challenges:

large amount of training cost



The market is expected to grow in the education sector. It has wide application in various professional fields such as Military and defense. Several companies such as Bear Grylls Survival Academy, Advanced Survival Training, Survival Systems Training Limited are operating in the market to provide customers with various features & unique offering services. The market is a partially fragmented market with the presence of several market players and local players.



Segmentation of the Global Survival Training Market:

by Type (Open Water Survival Training, Emergency Preparedness and Urban Disaster Survival Training, Desert Survival Training, Others), End-User (Individuals, Couples, Groups, Survivalist, Other), Training Mode (Online, Offline), Survival kit Type (EDC (Everyday Carry), BOB (Bug Out Bag))



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2018-2022

The base year for estimation – 2022

Estimated Year – 2023

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2028 [** unless otherwise stated]



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Survival Training Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Survival Training market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Survival Training market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2027

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



