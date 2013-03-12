Survival Warehouse React to AR-15 Controversy by Giving Away Free Rifle as a Snub to the Liberals

Geneva, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Following recent shooting incidents that have made headlines around the world, America has been embroiled in a bitter debate over controversial plans to ban semi automatic weapons like the AR-15 along with high capacity magazines that contain increased amounts of ammunition. The proposed solution of a ban on semi automatic weapons has pro-gun proponents up in arms and perhaps none more so than Survival-Warehouse.com owner Jeff Mann, who has responded to the controversy by offering to give away a free AR-15 to one lucky entrant.



Survival Warehouse.com, serves the needs of the growing number of America’s ‘Preppers’ who believe a nationwide disaster is imminent. They sell 30 year shelf life freeze dried food, water filters, water purification systems & filters, and first aid supplies for individuals wishing to be prepared for anything. Survival Warehouse now has 80% complete AR-15 lowers you finish yourself with no FFL required.



To make this announcement, they have opened a competition in which a lucky customer can win an AR-15 rifle. It’s a controversial choice and one that Jeff Mann views as a direct challenge to the current administration and its policies on gun control. The shop will also do its best to make sure the new owner is fully, equipped by offering ammo, AR parts, and high capacity clips.



A spokesperson for Mr. Mann explained, “When I asked him what he felt about courting controversy, he simply explained, ‘while I oppose most gun control proposals, there is one group of Americans I do believe should be disarmed: federal agents.’ He’s a fierce opponent of the state’s incursions into society and believes it fundamentally opposed to American ideals as well as being far beyond their constitutional authority. The addition of AR-15 Lowers to our inventory is designed so individuals can protect their families, their homes and their valuables when things go bad.



About Survival Warehouse.com

