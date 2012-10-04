Surviving Members of the Ronnie Montrose Band Announce the Launch Their New Band Named Rmbr, with a Tour to Follow

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- Nearly seven months since the great rock-icon Ronnie Montrose’s passing, surviving members of the Ronnie Montrose Band have announced their new band named RMBR. An extensive tour of the States is being planned where fans of the architect of rock-n-roll will hear classic Ronnie Montrose songs once again.



In late April, the rock-legends tribute concert took place at the Regency Center in San Francisco, which brought out such performers as Sammy Hagar and various members of KISS, Tesla, Journey, Mr. Big, Gamma, Night Ranger, Styx and many more. Shortly after that concert, surviving members performed for a tribute DVD with a select lead guitarist and keyboardist to perform on a most unforgettable and magical day of music, which lead to the organic birth, guided experience and creation of their new band RMBR. Those performers were two that Ronnie had hand-picked to tour with, due to his great admiration for their musical talents.



RMBR was named internally by members of the band, in memory of Ronnie Montrose with the letters being abbreviated for Ronnie Montrose Band Remembers. The band plans to brand its name as REMEMBER or more precisely R.M.B.R. and will perform their own recorded versions of classic Ronnie Montrose songs such as Rock Candy, Rock the Nation, Bad Motor Scooter and Space Station as well as some original tracks both written and produced by band members.



The band is comprised of existing members Dan McNay (bass), Steve Brown (drums), and Randall Scoles (lead vocals), which Ronnie referred to as his dream band in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment shortly before his passing. In addition, lead guitarist Tal Morris, who was Ronnie Montrose's band alumni as well as past lead-guitarist of CCR, Huey Lewis and the News and Sons of Champlin, will be carrying on the torch for Ronnie. Chuck Terpo (keyboardist) of Gamma has been added to help complete the unique sounds and unity of RMBR.



“What happened has greatly affected all that knew and loved him,” said bass player Dan McNay. “It’s been a great loss for the industry as well, given his powerful inspiration to performers from around the globe. We want nothing more than to keep his memory alive; it’s what Ronnie would have wanted. We plan on performing some classic Ronnie Montrose hits, yet still create our own vibe on new recordings. This band is tight!”



Holding close their loving memory and cherished years spent performing with a legend and friend, both existing and new members are eager to tour America and keep the music and the man, who helped pave the road for the rock-n-roll industry alive. Now his brilliant music and great-energy will live on through an incarnation of those who worked and performed with him, and that band is named RMBR.



With the launch of the band’s new name and website, RMBR is ready to rock America by preparing for a nationwide tour which will sweep the States from coast to coast. The band is requesting that all interested talent-buyers contact their talent agency Moore Media – a leading entertainment, talent and PR firm based out of Carmel, California, who will work closely with promoters, venues and talent buyers for optimum media exposure building-up to contracted shows.



“They have a raw, smooth, yet bold classic-rock sound that is going to blow people away. I’ve worked with many artists and bands over the years and RMBR hands-down, is one of the tightest and most talented I’ve worked with to date. They are true rock-stars with wild-talent and mad-passion, says their Publicist Tanya Moore. RMBR is a band that will rock America with great commitment and be well received.”



For more information, high-res photos or interviews with band members, please contact Tanya Moore of Moore Media at PR@MooreMedia.TV or call (855) 237-3362.