Surviving Sydney - Book 1 in the Wicked Tails Series Fuses Erotic Romance with an Examination of Controversial Social Issues

Charleston, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- The past three years has seen erotic fiction take an unexpected yet inescapable boom in popularity. However, with thousands of new titles hitting the shelves each month, readers and critics are being more than vocal about the need for original and innovative narratives. Shelby Kent-Stewart fills the gap with gusto, serving up narratives that replace stereotypical kink with serious yet highly-exciting erotic romantic adventures.



Synopsis:



Sydney Forrest has secrets. A forensic scientist for a clandestine international firm by day, by night she assumes whatever identity is necessary to search for those who are lost, the ones time has forgotten.



Returning to the states from a two-month assignment in Bahrain, Jordan Dunham wants answers. A mysterious disc has shown up, one which could ultimately blow their cover and endanger Sydney’s life. As much as he wants answers, there’s something he wants even more, Sydney, the enigmatic beauty always just beyond his grasp.



When she narrowly escapes an attempt on her life, Dunham will use everything in his military and professional background to keep her safe and draw on everything in his emotional arsenal to make her his.



“I’m a huge fan of Erotic Romance and adore the current crop of amazing writers but sometimes readers want something more than kink with their Cocoa Puffs. We all have baggage and to relate to a heroine who faces down her demons gives us the comfort that we’re not alone. Throw in a strong, hunky man who loves our gal through thick and thin and let the good times roll,” says Kent-Stewart. “It’s no longer a dirty little secret that Erotica is one of the best-selling genres in the multitude of books published monthly, but it’s often laden with shaking beds and unrealistic dirty talk — not that I oppose either mind you. I simply wanted to delve a little deeper and come up with a series of books that offered something different and hopefully compelling, stories that speak to the heart and mind, as well as the libido.



Early feedback from readers has been extremely positive, with the novel averaging five-star reviews.



“I LOVED THIS BOOK. The storyline is phenomenal and the way it was written is really unique. Stewart switches first person characters throughout the entire book so you really get in touch with both Sydney's and Jordan's emotions and feelings towards certain situations and each other and you can't help but feel bad for both of them in every challenge they face. This story will make you laugh, cry, and feel really good (if you know what I mean). Surviving Sydney is a must read for any romance novel lover, especially if you, for once, want to read a romantic novel where the woman is a complete badass and doesn't take s*** from anyone!” says Amanda.



Janet P. adds, “I could not put it down. Sydney is a strong woman who knows who she is and it takes a special man like Jordan to accept and love her for who she is. She is vulnerable but not weak. Surviving Sydney is Funny, Sexy, Erotic and kept my interest throughout.”



In the works are five more books for Honeysuckle House Press which will be available over the next year. Blessing and For Love of Honor are books 2 and 3 in the Wicked Tails Series respectively. Runaway Brat and Serenity’s Child are Contemporary Erotic Romances. Once Upon a Faerie is an Erotic Paranormal Romance.



In the meantime, ‘Surviving Sydney’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1e7GXye.



About Shelby Kent-Stewart

A native of Southern California, Shelby is no stranger to the wonderful world of words. With the publication of her first story at the ripe old age of ten, she was hooked. Since then, she has enjoyed careers as a political speech writer and mainstream fiction author. Her worst job? Writing technical manuals for a large aerospace company. Her passion? Writing erotic romance. “The world is cold. Romance and great sex heat it up.”