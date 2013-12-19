Surviving the Holidays with Colts Neck Dating Service!

Harrisburg, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Holiday dating in Colts Neck, NJ, has never been as easy as with local dating service, New Jersey Singles.



There's just something about the cheery holidays that makes everyone want someone to cuddle on the couch and drink hot cocoa with... The glistening snow, the cold winter nights, and the festival of lights--whatever it is, it proves to be tough for many singles striving to survive the holidays on their own. But local matchmakers in Colts Neck want to help singles thrive this holiday season.



Colts Neck dating service, New Jersey Singles, has long been helping singles survive the holidays by providing them with one-on-one guidance and support when it comes to dating and finding someone special to share their lives with. The team of matchmakers at New Jersey Singles know the holiday season isn’t a time to dwell at home alone just because of being single. They help singles fight through the holiday turbulence and get their spirits up and ready to date, regardless of the holiday season. There isn’t any time of year that singles can’t date and look for love. With New Jersey Singles, locals can meet compatible singles they would never have crossed paths with otherwise.



About New Jersey Singles Dating Service

New Jersey Singles Dating Service is a personalized matchmaking company with over 25 years of experience in the industry. The matchmakers work one-one-one with clients to help them find that someone special. They focus on intimate and person face-to-face interactions to get to know each client individually and match them based on compatibility.



Colts Neck singles looking to meet local compatible matches can contact the professional matchmakers from New Jersey Singles Dating Service to set up a one-to-one consultation with a dating specialist. Call (732) 308-0555 or fill out a simple questionnaire at http://newjerseysingles.com



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