Susan Bentley Announces Her Induction As an Authorized Clean Green Nation Partner in North Branch, Michigan

Susan Bentley is pleased to announce that she is now an authorized Clean Green Nation partner. In 2011 energy saving products became more and more available to both home and business owners. Susan Bentley specializes in wind, solar, LED lighting, energy efficient products as well as green living education.



Clean Green Nation educates consumers on sustainable energy sources. Everything from Energy Star rated house heating units to making the change to wind or solar power, Clean Green Nation’s mission is to help their clients make pragmatic decisions that save money, help the environment and reduce the world’s dependence on foreign oil. Susan Bentley is committed to helping consumers in North Branch discover environmentally friendly lighting through the use of wind LED lights and all the other efficient heating solutions that MI has to offer. Clean Green Nation provides everything their clients might need from solar attic fans to programmable thermostats to water heater blankets. By working closely with North America’s leading manufacturers of their products the company can offer green energy to consumers at a highly affordable rate.



Minimal improvements in a home or businesses energy usage can create significant savings. According to a recent report, the average homeowner can save up to sixty percent on heating, cooling as well as electricity by simply investing in Energy Star home appliances and committing to renewable energy that decreases the harmful effects of carbon dioxide. The website’s learning database is a great resource for information on radiant barriers, energy efficient products as well as solar and wind energy. Anyone who is interested in highly affordable renewable energy can contact Susan Bentley at the information below.



About Clean Green Nation

Clean Green Nation is the leading manufacturer of green energy products. The company works throughout Canada and the United States to provide sustainable energy and green living information to home and business owners.