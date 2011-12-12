Susan Bentley: New Authorized Clean Green Nation Partner in North Branch, Michigan

North Branch, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2011 -- Susan Bentley is now an authorized Clean Green Nation partner. As of 2011, energy saving products have become more available to home and business owners. Wright specializes in solar power, wind LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education.



Clean Green Nation specializes in educating consumers on their options for sustainable energy sources. From choosing Energy Star rated home heating units to transitioning to solar or wind power, Clean Green Nation wants to ensure that all consumers are making the best decisions to save money, benefit the environment and reduce the American dependency on foreign oil. Through Susan Bentley, consumers in North Branch can learn about environmentally friendly lighting through the use of wind LED lights and the available efficient heating solutions MI has to offer. The company offers everything consumers need from solar attic fans to programmable thermostats to water heater blankets. By working with the leading manufacturers of these products, Clean Green Nation is able to offer them to consumers at an affordable rate.



Small changes in a home or business can yield significant energy savings. Reports indicate that the average home or business owner can save up to 60% on the cost of heating, cooling and electricity by upgrading to Energy Star home appliances and implementing renewable energy solutions that promote clean air Michigan and decrease the effects of carbon dioxide. The online learning center is an excellent resource for information on radiant barriars, energy efficient products and solar and wind energy. Home and business owners that are interested in affordable renewable energy options should not hesitate to contact Susan Bentley.



About Clean Green Nation

Clean Green Nation is the leading manufacturer of green energy products. The company works throughout Canada and the United States to provide sustainable energy and green living information to home and business owners. Find more information by visiting http://www.susanb70.cleangreennation.com. For more information on Clean Green Nation products and services in North Branch, Michigan contact Susan Bentley via email at susanb70@cleangreennation.com or phone at (888) 566-1344.