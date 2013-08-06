SUSAN EGAN: "The Belle of Broadway" in Montreal

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- The electrifying Susan Egan will perform her internationally acclaimed concert: The Belle Of Broadway at Le Centre Pierre-Peladeau in Montreal on Sat., Sept. 7 at 8 p.m.



On Broadway, Egan headlined Thoroughly Modern Millie, won critical acclaim as Sally Bowles in the Sam Mendes' revival of Cabaret, starred in Triumph of Love and State Fair, and most notably, she received Tony Award and Drama Desk nominations for Best Actress as the original Belle in Disney's Beauty and the Beast.



In Animation, she voiced the characters of Meg in Disney's Hercules, Lin in the Academy Award-winning Spirited Away, Gina in Porco Rosso, and Angel in Lady and the Tramp II.



-"Susan Egan is divine." —New York Magazine



-"Egan is electrifying ..." —New York Post



-"Susan Egan, boasting an impeccable, déclassé Chelsea accent, is the perfect Sally Bowles."



—Clive Barnes, NY Post



-"Egan's sharply focused soprano ... is beguiling in the extreme." —Variety



-Susan is svelte, sexy and sensational.... And boy can she belt!" —Liz Smith, New York Post



The Belle Of Broadway is a hilarious, anecdotal journey through Egan's career in two acts, in which she revisits her beloved characters, her favorite Broadway composers such as George Gershwin, Kander and Ebb, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Alan Menken, Stephen Schwartz and more.



In addition, she will be offering a masterclass earlier that morning. This is a rare opportunity for professional actors, musical theatre students, or anyone who enjoys peeping behind the scenes.



After an insightful Q&A opened to everyone attending, Egan will work one-on-one with five young artists. Professional actors or students who wish to participate, must submit their headshot and resume to casting@tiltcorp.net.



Audience members attending The Belle Of Broadway at 8 p.m. have free access to the master class at 10 a.m. with the same ticket and seating location. Tickets are on sale at: www.admission.com



TiLT! Entertainment, in association with Juan Chemes, Juanjo Gonzales Pascual, and Jean-Phillppe Kaya present this event as part of "Broadway In Montreal," the masterclass series.



For more information: http://www.broadwayincanada.com.



Press Photos: http://www.susanegan.net/epresskit/press-photos/.