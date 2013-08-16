Susan Gale Awarded Second-Quarter Top Producer from Majestic Properties

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Susan Gale, a South Florida Realtor specializing in Miami Beach Real Estate, has been recognized by Majestic Properties as one of the top real estate producers for the second quarter of 2013.



The real estate firm is one of the leading providers of luxury real estate in South Florida, which provides considerable weight to its award. Furthermore, Susan Gale had previously been awarded top producer for the first quarter of 2013, reflecting her consistent record in professionalism and quality performance.



Much of Susan Gale’s success can be attributed to her firm’s express dedication to optimizing customer service, as reflected by her innovative utilization of the internet. The Susan Gale Group recently launched social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter in an effort to engage with clients and communicate vital services and information. The campaign has increased visibility while maximizing company-to-client relationships, a crucial component in the real estate industry.



The launching of these social media accounts came shortly after a significant expansion of the firm’s official website, SusanGale.com, which added a comprehensive catalog of commercial properties and a dedicate resource for sellers. The visually-appealing and well-organized website offers comprehensive listings across South Florida, with detailed profiles for each community and property. There is also an advanced search function for maximizing property searches. Such approaches explain why Susan Gale has attained her prestigious status as a top producer.



About Susan Gale

Susan Gale is a reputable realtor specializing in a variety of luxurious properties all over South Florida. In addition to serving as President of the prestigious Susan Gale Group, she is Vice President of Commercial and Specialty Properties for Majestic Properties.