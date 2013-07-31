Susan Gale Group Featuring Convenient Commercial Real Estate Section

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- The Susan Gale Group, a real estate firm based in Miami Beach, has launched a comprehensive section on Miami Beach Commercial Properties on its official website, SusanGaleGroup.com. The page is designed to meet the growing demand for commercial real estate in the fast-growing Miami Beach community.



The new section consists of a wide-ranging catalog of commercial properties that are uniquely categorized based on type, such as apartment, commercial, hotel, vacant land, and so on. This allows clients to easily identify the specific kind of property they are seeking.



The list includes each property’s MLS number, location, and price. users can click on each property number to access a more detailed page that includes at least one image of the property and further details on its benefits, features, specifications, and the like. There is even the option to request more information directly by clicking the link and filling out a brief form.



Data is drawn from the MLS database in order to guarantee accuracy. The section is regularly updated with to reflect recent available properties, price changes, and other significant new changes



Overall, the commercial property section is intended to be aesthetic, convenient and user friendly, features that apply to the website as a whole. In addition to Miami Beach, the Susan Gale group provides commercial properties all over South Florida, allowing users to use an advanced search feature to locate their desired property based on several specific criterions. The firm also has listings for other types of properties, including residential, preconstruction, luxury condo, single-family, and more.



About Susan Gale

Susan Gale is an accomplished realtor specializing in a variety of luxurious properties all over South Florida. In addition to serving as President of the prestigious Susan Gale Group, she is Vice President of Commercial and Specialty Properties for Majestic Properties, one of Miami’s premier full-service real estate firms.