Susan Gale Group Launching Social Media Platform

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- The Susan Gale Group, a real estate firm based in Miami Beach, is expanding into social media through the creation of official Facebook and Twitter accounts.



The decision to launch into social media is likely in response to the growing trend of homebuyers utilizing the internet for their searches. Numerous industry reports have confirmed that web marketing, particularly through social media, has become a vital component to home sales. Such accounts also provide increased exposure and organic growth through networks of clients.



Furthermore, the social media networks will allow the Susan Gale Group to better engage with both new and existing clients. The real estate firm intends to connect followers and subscribers to a range of resources, including new listings, featured properties, various services, and other relevant information. Evidence suggests that this approach should greatly expand the firm’s clientele base and visibility.



The launching of these social media accounts comes shortly after a significant expansion of the firm’s official website, SusanGale.com, which added a comprehensive catalog of commercial properties. The visually-appealing and well-organized list consists of the property number, location, and price. Uniquely, properties are organized based on type, with categories including income residence, showroom, retail, warehouse, and others. This allows clients to easily identify the specific kind of property they are seeking.



The expanded social media presence, in conjunction with the improved website, suggests healthy growth and innovation on the part of the Susan Gale Group.



About Susan Gale

Susan Gale is a reputable realtor specializing in a variety of luxurious properties all over South Florida, with a particular focus on Miami Beach Real Estate. In addition to serving as President of the prestigious Susan Gale Group, she is Vice President of Commercial and Specialty Properties for Majestic Properties, one of Miami’s premier full-service real estate firms.