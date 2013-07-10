Susan Gale Group Website Offers Comprehensive List of Miami Beach Commercial Property for Sale

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- The Susan Gale Group, a real estate firm based in Miami Beach, is offering a comprehensive list of Miami Beach Commercial Real Estate properties on its official website, SusanGaleGroup.com. The list is likely in response to the growing economic vitality and popularity of the Miami Beach area.



The extensive catalog of commercial properties relies on both MLS data and professional networks so as to ensure optimal accuracy and relevance. It is regularly updated with the latest available properties, price changes, and other significant developments.



The visually-appealing and well-organized list consists of the property number, location, and price. Uniquely, properties are organized based on type, with categories including income residence, showroom, retail, warehouse, and others. This allows clients to easily identify the specific kind of property they are seeking.



In addition to this basic and vital information, users can click on each property number to access a more detailed page that includes at least one image of the property and further details on its benefits, features, specifications, and the like. There is even the option to request more information directly by clicking the link and filling out a brief form.



Overall, the commercial property list is intended to be aesthetic, convenient and user friendly, features that apply to the website as a whole. In addition to Miami Beach, the Susan Gale group provides commercial properties all over South Florida, allowing users to use an advanced search feature to locate their desired property based on several specific criterions. The firm also has listings for other types of properties, including residential, preconstruction, luxury condo, single-family, and more.



About Susan Gale

Susan Gale is an accomplished realtor specializing in a variety of luxurious properties all over South Florida. In addition to serving as President of the prestigious Susan Gale Group, she is Vice President of Commercial and Specialty Properties for Majestic Properties, one of Miami’s premier full-service real estate firms.