Susan Shumsky D.D., Award-Winning, Bestselling Author, Joins Dr. Paula on Uplift Your Life: Nourishment of the Spirit

Susan Shumsky, D.D., award-winning bestselling author, joins Dr. Paula Joyce on Uplift Your Life: Nourishment of the Spirit radio program on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel Thursday, January 27th at 8am Pacific to explain how practical methods such as meditation and goal-setting practices can help one positively transform their mind, life, and the planet.



Some individuals believe that money is the root of all evil and that spiritual people should be poor. Others believe that one way to express their spirituality is by using money to help create a better world. Struggling to pay the rent does not make one a better person. Many people have limiting beliefs about money that are hidden in their unconscious mind. Shumsky explains that these negative beliefs can be released, and individuals can accept that money represents love and is a love gift from the Divine. She believes that changing one's beliefs about prosperity can draw greater abundance into their lives on all levels: spiritual, emotional, physical, mental, financial, material, environmental, and planetary. Individuals can improve their lives, other people's circumstances, and the earth. 2022 is a year of love, balance, and harmony. Financial prosperity can help everyone live those values. Shumsky will describe how individuals can attain prosperity consciousness through powerful meditation, intention, visualization, affirmation, mantra, and goal-setting practices.



About Susan Shumsky, D.D.

Susan Shumsky holds a Doctor of Divinity degree and has dedicated her life to helping people take command of their lives in highly effective, powerful, positive ways. She is an award-winning bestselling author of more than 20 books, including her new book, Prosperity Meditations, and previous ones like: Instant Healing, The Big Book of Chakras and Chakra Healing, and Third Eye Meditations. A pioneer in the human potential field, she has taught meditation, prayer, affirmation, and intuition worldwide for over fifty years. Shumsky is the co-founder of Divine Revelation®, a unique field-proven technology for contacting the divine presence, hearing and testing the inner voice, and receiving clear divine guidance. For 22 years, her mentor was Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, guru of the Beatles and Deepak Chopra. Please visit her at www.DrSusan.org or www.DivineTravels.com.https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/135519/prosperity-meditations-transform-your-mind-life-and-the-planet



