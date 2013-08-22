SusanGaleGroup.com Launches New Building Pages

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- The Susan Gale Group, a real estate firm based in Miami Beach, has expanded its listing of Miami Beach Real Estate on its official website at SusanGaleGroup.com. The new additions, which are located under the Miami Beach section of the homepage, reflect the growing demand for residential properties in the fast-growing resort city.



Many of the condo buildings that were added comprise some of the most popular and acclaimed residences in Miami Beach, including the Continuum South Beach, Bentley Bay, Il Villaggio, Aqua Condominiums, and more. Each building has a distinct profile that includes photographs and an informative introduction about its respective specifications, features, residences, and amenities. The condo pages include a list of available properties that can be sorted by price, each containing their own detailed profiles.



Data for both the buildings and their individual properties is drawn from the MLS database. The section is regularly updated to reflect the most recent available properties, new prices, and other significant changes. Overall, the new additions are in keeping with the firm’s explicit emphasis on providing convenient and up-to-date services.



In addition to Miami Beach, the Susan Gale group provides a variety of commercial and residential properties all over South Florida, allowing clients to use an advanced search feature to locate their desired property based on several specific criterions. The firm also has listings for other types of properties, including residential, preconstruction, luxury condo, single-family, and more.



About Susan Gale

Susan Gale is an accomplished Realtor specializing in a variety of luxurious properties all over South Florida. In addition to serving as President of the prestigious Susan Gale Group, she is Vice President of Commercial and Specialty Properties for Majestic Properties, one of Miami’s premier full-service real estate firms.