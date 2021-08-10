Susan Miller, World Famous Astrologist, Pioneer of Digital World with AstrologyZone.com Joins Host Nathalie Botros

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2021 -- Susan Miller is an internationally known author, columnist, entrepreneur, publisher, and pioneer of the Internet. Her site Astrology Zone® AstrologyZone.com which she debuted in 1995 is considered an authority in the field of Western astrology and is read avidly by 11-1/2 million unique readers a year.



Susan's monthly forecasts published on her website and on her app, "Daily Horoscope Astrology Zone + More by Susan Miller®" on Apple App Store and Google Play are celebrated world-wide.



Susan is the author of 12 astrology books, the ever popular "The Year Ahead" astrology calendars and writes monthly columns for six international fashion magazines.



She will join Nathalie Botros on August 10th ,2021 to discuss about Astrology and the year ahead for all 12 signs.



Discover Astrology with Susan Miller! Tune in LIVE on Tuesday August 10th at 9am Pacific time - 12 noon Eastern at https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/132522/the-show-where-you-discover-astrology-with-susan-miller



Say Yes. Be Happy Show is a show about finding positivity and saying yes on every aspect of life. It airs live every Tuesday at 9:00am Pacific Time on the Voice America Variety channel. Listeners can catch the podcast on-demand at their convenience at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4018/say-yes-be-happy



Nathalie Botros, psychotherapist, author, coach is the Bon-Vivant girl with the sole purpose of spreading happiness on everyone. Each week she interviews guests from different fields to show you how to find the silver lining and various ways to Say Yes and Be Happy in life.



