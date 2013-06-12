Sushi Catering for Office Party in Boston -"Do You Want Sushi Rolls at Your Next Office Party?"

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Offer Sushi provides sushi caterings for many types of office parties, events, holiday gatherings and such. Offer Sushi is a unique catering service in the Boston area that provides delicious sushi meals. For over five years Offer Sushi has performed sushi catering for office party in Boston and many different types of events as well, providing a number of excellent meals and tasty sushi treats.



For office parties, Offer Sushi provides a number of different menu selections that range from traditional offerings to sushi more in line with Bostonian tastes. The unique Red Sox Maki for example features tiger shrimps, spicy mayonnaise rolled with shaved cucumber and asparagus. The Sexy Lobster Roll is cooked lobster meat with avocado and spicy sauce rolled with asparagus and mango. There are many tasty sushi treats available of sushi catering for office party in Boston.



Founded by Chef Ryan Pellumbi over five years ago, OfferSushi.com provides a rich experience for office parties, events, meetings, home catering and many other types of occasions where rich, delicious food is served. Chef Ryan previous served for seven years as a sushi chef in different seafood restaurants honing his craft. Today, all that experience comes together with his expert staff to create excellent sushi catering for the office, events and the home as well. It is recommended that anyone who wishes to contact Offer Sushi to set up catering services do so at the earliest convenience to avoid any scheduling conflict. In this manner, the catering services of Offer Sushi will most likely be available at the time and date desired.



Chef Ryan not only creates delicious sushi rolls for office parties and the like, he also hosts sushi classes where students get hands on training in how to properly prepare sushi. These sushi classes are highly praised by students who get to see first hand how sushi is professionally prepared. Here, Chef Ryan and his staff provide expert, professional demonstrations of proper sushi preparations. From the traditional methods to new, exciting ways to prepare sushi, Chef Ryan is certainly one of the best in the Boston area.



In addition to sushi catering for office party in Boston Offer Sushi has provided many businesses with expert catering services. Many different establishments have utilized the services of Offer Sushi including Pine Brook Golf country club in Weston, Wollaston Golf Club in Milton and Nashawtuc Country Club in Concord. Chef Ryan and the staff at Offer Sushi have provide catering services to many Boston businesses, private events, tournaments, bar and bat mitzvahs, holiday parties and many others. From small to large functions, the catering staff at Offer Sushi has had plenty of experience in working with all types of functions.



For more information about the services provided by Chef Ryan the Offer Sushi staff, please go to the Offersushi.com website for all the details. Included in the website is pertinent information about how to order sushi catering for office party in Boston as well and bringing sushi classes to your home.



