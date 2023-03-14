Sushi Restaurants Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom : Kura, Peace Dining, Kappa Sushi, Isami

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Sushi Restaurants Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Sushi Restaurants market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Kappa Sushi (United States), GENKI SUSHI (Japan), HAMAZUSHI (Japan), Kura Corporation (Japan), Peace Dining Corporation (United States), Sushiro Global Holdings (Japan), Komuro (Japan), Kiku (United Kingdom), Isami (France), Aida (France)



Scope of the Report of Sushi Restaurants

Sushi is a Japanese dish which is prepared with vinegar rice, sugar, and salt. It served with various ingredients such as seafood, vegetables, and tropical fruits. By opting for a sushi restaurant the consumer can also get an option of egg rolls, miso soup or salad with the ginger dressings. The sushi restaurants are available across the world, but majority of them are found in Japan. Moreover, the chef in sushi restaurant is called Itamae which is referred to as sushi chef. It requires years of training to become the same.



On 3rd April 2020, C3 which is a subsidiary of sbe entertainment group has announced a launch of delivery only restaurant, sushi concept krispy rice.



The Global Sushi Restaurants Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Single sushi restaurant, Kaiten Zushi), Price range (High range, Mid-range, Low range), Sushi Type (Nigiri, Sashimi, Maki, Uramaki, Temaki, Others)



Market Opportunities:

- Increasing marketing campaigns such as advertising and product promotions

- Emergence of innovative sushi dishes



Market Drivers:

- Health benefits of Japanese cuisine is fueling the market

- Rising awareness, popularity and availability of Japanese cuisine



Market Trend:

- Adoptions of Japanese style food culture as consumers are inclined towards the healthy food



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



