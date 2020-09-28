Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- A new independent 94 page research with title 'Global Sushi Restaurants Market 2018-2022' guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like Americas, APAC, EMEA and important players/vendors such as GENKI SUSHI, HAMAZUSHI, Kura Corporation, Peace Dining Corporation, Sushiro Global Holdings. With n-number of tables and figures examining the Sushi Restaurants Market, the research gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2022.



Summary

About Sushi Restaurants

Restaurants serving Japanese cuisine, especially sushi, are called as sushi restaurants. Sushi consists of vinegared rice, usually served with various types of seafood, either cooked or raw or a mix of both.



HTF MI's analysts forecast the Global Sushi Restaurants Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.34% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sushi restaurants market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of sushi at sushi restaurants.



Covid-19 Impact Update – Global Sushi Restaurants Market Research



Analysts at HTF MI constantly monitor the industry impacts of current events in real-time – here is an update of how this industry is likely to be impacted as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic:

Market size by Revenue is expected to grow xx% in 2020 alone as demand is anticipated to be moderately affected by the outbreak of COVID-19. The downstream companies contend with restricted profit from falling consumer confidence, demand for industry products is expected to slow.

Demand from top notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on COVID-19. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

- Americas

- APAC

- EMEA



Key vendors

GENKI SUSHI, HAMAZUSHI, Kura Corporation, Peace Dining Corporation, Sushiro Global Holdings



Market driver

- Rise in the number of new sushi restaurants

Market driver

- Rise in the number of new sushi restaurants



Market challenge

- Risks associated with suppliers

Market challenge

- Risks associated with suppliers



Market trend

- Rise in the demand for nutritious food

Market trend

- Rise in the demand for nutritious food



Key questions answered in this report

- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

- Market ecosystem

- Market characteristics

- Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

- Market definition

- Market sizing 2017

- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

- Bargaining power of buyers

- Bargaining power of suppliers

- Threat of new entrants

- Threat of substitutes

- Threat of rivalry

- Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

- Segmentation by product

- Comparison by product

- RDSR – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

- CBSR – Market size and forecast



....Continued



