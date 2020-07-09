Suspect in Couple Murder in Dubai Could Get Death if Found Guilty: Expert

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2020 -- A man arrested for alleged murder of an Indian couple in Dubai's Arabian Ranches could face the death penalty if found guilty, a legal expert has said.



The Pakistani suspect was arrested within 24 hours after committing the crime.



The Dubai Police said he gained access to the Indian family's home in Arabian Ranches through their unlocked verandah door last Thursday.



While investigations are still ongoing, lawyers believe that the suspect will face multiple charges, including premeditated murder of the couple, attempted murder of their daughter and burglary.



"He will be charged with premeditated murder of the couple and will be additionally charged with attempted murder of their daughter," said Dr Hasan Elhais, legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates.



"The number of victims he killed being more than one, and the fact that the murder was associated with another crime - theft - the penalty as per Article 332 of the UAE Penal Code is death," said Dr Elhais.



He explained that some circumstances of the crime are considered by law, which is a reason to stiffen the punishment.



"The factors that the theft happened during night time and he did it while carrying a weapon, are recognised by law as elements that allow judges to stiffen the punishment against the defendant up to life in jail as per Article 383 of the penal code," added Elhais.



He pointed out that according to the same law, there are five circumstances when life term jail is awarded for theft. These include when a theft happens at night; if it is committed by two or more people; offenders carry a weapon; if it is happened in an inhabited place by gaining illegal access and if it happened by the use of force or threat," Elhais added.