Suspended Ceilings Hampshire Company Crisp Contracts Ltd Launches New Website

Hampshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Crisp Contracts Ltd, a United Kingdom-based company that specializes in suspended ceiling and office partition installation, recently announced the launch of its new website. The new website, which is located at ccltdsuspendedceilingshampshire.co.uk, offers clients information about Crisp Contract Ltd’s resources, projects, service areas, and testimonials.



According to Crisp Contracts Ltd’s website, the company is best known for its work on suspended ceilings and office partition installations. However, it also offers services such as project management; construction, design, and management coordination; shop fitting; surveying; fit outs; refurbishment; and CAD. Crisp Contracts Ltd also provides graphic design and corporate branding upon request.



The company makes an effort to hire only the highest standard of site labor, ensuring a high-quality finish that is delivered on schedule and within the agreed budget. Crisp Contracts Ltd offers its clients individual works packages as well as project management packages so that each organisation’s plans can be implemented to its satisfaction and with minimum disruption.



“Our work force has collectively been in the industry for many years and has vast experience in the suspended ceilings, office fit out and retail areas,” noted an article available on the website. “We are proud of the office fit out work we do, and this is reflected in the amount of repeat business we receive from previous clients in Hampshire.”



At this time, Crisp Contracts Ltd services the areas of Fareham, Eastleigh, Fleet, Southampton, Portsmouth, Winchester, Andover, Basingstoke, Aldershot, and Farnborough. The company is registered in England and Wales and has RICS Chartered Surveyors and corporate members of the Chartered Institute of Building amongst its ranks. Crisp Contracts Ltd has access to a large portfolio of other professionals that it can depend on, all of which were “built up over years of honest and open business together.”



Individuals interested in learning more about Crisp Contracts Ltd and its services can visit the company’s website for additional information. Readers are welcome to contact Crisp Contracts Ltd with questions about its services and are invited to subscribe to the company’s Twitter for frequent updates from the company.



About Crisp Contracts Ltd

Since 2007, Crisp Contracts Ltd has worked on behalf of leading shopfitters in the retail arena. The company has integrated its own management team and completes suspended ceiling projects for their major High Street clients with a professional and cost effective service. For more information, please visit http://www.ccltdsuspendedceilingshampshire.co.uk