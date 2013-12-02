Suspense and Adventure Keep You on the Edge of Your Seat in a New Book, the Veiled Lagoon, by Henry Hoffman

Fort Myers, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- It’s got every element of a blockbuster story: a mystery, thwarted love, a crooked cop and a chase that takes you to the very edges of civilization. The Veiled Lagoon: An Adam Fraley Mystery (Martin Sisters Publishing) is Henry Hoffman’s follow-up to the award-winning Bridge to Oblivion.



Following a tip from a prospective client, young private investigator Adam Fraley is soon on the trail of a killer cop, a top sheriff’s detective who is about to get away with the murder of his wife. The winding trail eventually leads Fraley half way around the world to remote stretches of Siberia in an effort to build his case. In time, the dueling detectives find themselves operating behind enemy lines, targeting respectively the two women at the center of their lives. In the end, what starts out as a battle of wits takes a terrifying turn when the sheriff’s detective, foreseeing his demise, decides to exact an unpardonable measure of revenge on the person he holds most responsible for his downfall.



Taut, compelling storytelling and a depth of characterization across the board make The Veiled Lagoon a spine-tingling page-turner for fans of the genre. The novel is the second in the Adam Fraley mystery/detective series. The first book in the series, Bridge to Oblivion, won the Florida Publishers Association’s Gold Medal for Florida Fiction.



Henry Hoffman is a former public library director and newspaper editor whose fiction and non-fiction works have appeared in a variety of literary and trade publications. He is the author of four previous novels, including Bridge to Oblivion. He is a resident of Southwest Florida.



For more, please visit the website: http://www.henryhoffman.net/



The Veiled Lagoon

Martin Sisters Publishing

Available on all major online book sites, including amazon.com and martinsisterspublishing.com

ISBN-13: 978-1625530523



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