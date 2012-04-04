Susquehanna Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SUSQ) Investor Investigation Concerns Potential Excessive Executive Pay

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2012 -- An investigation for current investors in shares of Susquehanna Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SUSQ) was initiated concerning whether certain officers and directors of Susquehanna Bancshares Inc breached their fiduciary duties by agreeing to pay certain executives potentially excessive compensations.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether the directors and officers of Susquehanna Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SUSQ) harmed the company by agreeing to pay certain Susquehanna Bancshares’ senior officers and executives excessive compensation in past years.



Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reported that its Net Income rose from $12.68million in 2009 to $54.91million in 2011. However its Net Income in 2008 was $82.61million.



Shares of Susquehanna Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SUSQ) rose from as low as $4.08 per share in July 2009 to as high as $11.52 per share in April 2010. However NASDAQ:SUSQ shares fell during 2011 to as low as $5.41 per share and NASDAQ:SUSQ shares traded during 2008 as high as $22.46 per share.



The compensation of certain top executives rose significantly from 2009 to 2011. In fact, the Total Compensation of the Chairman of the Board and CEO rose from $1.2million in 2009 to almost $1.7million in 2011, the CFO’s pay increased from over $500,000 in 2009 to over $780,000 and the Vice Chairman, former President and former COO’s compensation rose from over $700,000 in 2009 to $1.01million in 2012.



More importantly the compensation in 2011 of certain top executives rose in 2011 above their comparable compensation in 2008 despite the fact the Susquehanna Bancshares Net Income in 2011 was lower than in 2008.



The CEO’s pay rose from $1.35million in 2008 to almost $1.7million in 2011, the CFO’s pay rose from over $570,000 in 2008 to over $780,00 in 2011, and the Vice Chairman, former President and former COO’s compensation rose from $571,000 in 2008 to over $1million in 2012.



Shares of Susquehanna Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SUSQ) closed on Friday, March 30, 2012 at $9.88 per share.



