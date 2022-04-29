Sustainability Changing the Face of Corporate Procurement

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2022 -- Corporate procurement is going through a major shift, moving away from simply buying at the best possible price and towards a different strategy. This new strategy is being driven by sustainability, whether that is making it a priority to buy only green products or ensuring the ethical standards of supply chain partners. This is a shift that is affecting organizations at every level, from startups with clear eco agendas to government and state infrastructure (see the Sustainable Purchasing Policy adopted by the City of Sacramento). For every corporate procurement strategy moving to a more sustainable basis, the first step is always going to be to define the desired end result, whether that relates to diversity, social justice, human rights or environmental stewardship. Implementing this new approach to corporate procurement is becoming increasingly more straightforward, as it starts to become the norm up and down the supply chain.



This shift towards a more sustainable approach to corporate procurement is going to have a big impact on procurement jobs. It's a key factor for organizations recruiting to find the best talent and a notable development that will be important to ambitious individuals looking to take a career-defining next step. At DSJ Global, shifts like this are always important to note. The firm has a wealth of experience when it comes to supporting both client companies and candidates in procurement jobs and the team keeps all abreast of the latest issues as part of the service. This awareness is key to what the firm is able to provide as a leading specialist recruiter in end-to-end supply chain. In addition to expertise in procurement jobs, the team at DSJ Global also has experience in other areas, including hiring for supply chain and technical operations jobs. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions the team can cater to every hiring need.



As the foundation of procurement jobs in the USA starts to shift towards more sustainable initiatives, DSJ Global is able to provide expert support nationwide. The firm's reach extends to every area of the country, including major cities such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. In addition to this extensive geographic coverage in the USA, the American team is also part of a 1,000 strong worldwide workforce. In addition, DSJ Global is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. As the world continues to evolve and adapt - responding to the need for greater sustainability and also to crises such as the pandemic - the resilient team at DSJ Global has delivered consistently reliable and high-quality service. This is due to the investment that the firm makes in its own people - consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as procurement jobs there are many other roles available via the firm today, including Programming & Automation Engineer, Director of Engineering and Process Trainer II.



Emily Prendergast, Executive Director at DSJ Global, shares that, "global supply chains have made headlines around the world, as teams have worked to address the shortages faced in many industries. The role of procurement and supply chain professionals will be critical in solving these challenges, and the demand for this talent continues to grow across every sector from consumer goods and pharmaceuticals to energy, technology, and more."



About DSJ Global USA

DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 1000 employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.