Sustainability in Logistics and Supply Chain Careers in Hong Kong

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- Maintaining a low carbon footprint is increasingly important for a plethora of industries, with continuous new rules and environmental policies making it a challenge that needs to be adapted to fast. Logistics and transportation often go hand in hand and the industry should have established targets on how they can continue doing business with improved environmental standards. One of Hong Kong's own global solutions and logistics companies, Kerry Logistics, has recently received the Corporate Green Governance Award in Corporate Leadership at the Hong Kong Green Awards 2020. The company has been celebrated for its exemplary determination and outstanding execution in the area of green governance policy and implementation. Acting as an example for others in the industry to follow to help in terms of sustainability and environmental protection.



Created in 2008, DSJ Global has since provided permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruiting options to logistics departments and supply chain executives and businesses across Hong Kong, Europe, and North America. The team of over 750 personnel from DSJ Global has worked tirelessly to build a community of one million mid-to-senior experts who advise the firm on prospective challenges and new industry updates. The firm is proud to be a member of the Phaidon International Group, and as a result they are the chosen recruiting agency for 71 leading companies worldwide.



In Hong Kong, there is the potential for fantastic career advancements with roles readily available. The advisors of DSJ Global are professionals in their areas and their local expertise is strengthened through their global perspective and industry insights. Roles currently available in the logistics and supply chain sectors include supply planning managers, supply chain managers, logistics managers, supply chain analysts, and production planners. To find out how you can determine your next career step or find sought-after talent for your business, look no further than DSJ Global.



DSJ Global has worked hard to analyse and discover areas in which employers should change their styles of management to accommodate a virtual workplace. The firm acknowledges that many distribution and supply chain firms have faced challenges and delays as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which culminated in a huge remote working uplift. The aim of the newest whitepaper released by the company, called 'The work-life rebalance', was published to offer advice and recommendations on how to ensure that the well-being, health, and productivity levels of workers are the highest priority amidst the challenges of the pandemic.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



