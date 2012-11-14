New Construction market report from Timetric: "Sustainability in the Global Construction Industry 2012-2013: A Global CEO Survey"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- "Sustainability in the Global Construction Industry 2012-2013: A Global CEO Survey" is a new report by Timetric that analyzes how senior level executives in the construction industry perceive sustainability. The report contains in-depth analysis on the principal drivers and challenges with regards to sustainability plus the market-specific growth opportunities associated with the implementation of sustainable practices. It also benchmarks successful sustainable initiatives and energy-efficiency measures adopted by various companies. This report also examines the impact of sustainability on profits and cost saving targets set by companies. It also analyzes the procurement strategies and practices being undertaken; category-level spending outlooks; changes in sustainable procurement budgets; supplier selection criteria and investment opportunities available for leading purchase decision makers. The report identifies key drivers and practices of green marketing, and the channels used to effectively market green credentials.
Key Highlights
- Respondents from the construction industry identified Germany, the UK and Canada as the territories most likely to offer the largest-growth potential to sustainable products and services as indicated by 52%, 51% and 50% of respective respondents.
- Respondents from both buyer and supplier companies expect an increase in profitability due to the adoption of sustainability practices. Of all the C-level respondents, 57% of buyers and 54% of suppliers predict an increase in profitability.
- A total of 68% of C-level respondents from construction supplier companies identified 'emails and newsletters' as an effective channel of promotion. Additionally, 44% of respondents identified 'corporate or brand websites' as important.
Scope
The report features the opinions of construction industry senior level respondents related to the following:
- What sustainability means to the industry
- Factors that drive sustainability measures
- Barriers that confront effective implementation of sustainability
- Sustainable and energy efficiency measures and their impact on profitability
- Metrics used for the measurement of sustainability performance
- Procurement of sustainable materials
- Demand for sustainable products and services, including markets that will drive growth
- Changes expected in sustainability budgets and cost saving targets
- Methods of marketing green credentials and the use of media channels
- Sustainability leaders
Reasons to Get this Report
- Drive revenues by understanding future sustainable product investment areas and growth regions
- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by identifying buyer sustainability budgets and areas of investment
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Balfour Beatty, Brett Concrete, WRAP, UK Green Building Council, Holcim, Caterpillar, Tindall Corporation, JCB India Ltd., ACC Limited, Italcementi, Philips
