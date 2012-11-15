Recently published research from Timetric, "Sustainability in the Global Construction Industry 2012-2013: Market Trends and Opportunities, Forecast of Budgets and Profitability, Construction Industry Procurement and Marketing Initiatives", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- "Sustainability in the Global Construction Industry 2012-2013: Market Trends and Opportunities, Forecast of Budgets and Profitability, Construction Industry Procurement and Marketing Initiatives" is a new report by Timetric that analyzes how companies in the construction industry perceive sustainability. The report contains in-depth analysis on the principal drivers and challenges with regards to sustainability plus the market-specific growth opportunities associated with the implementation of sustainable practices. It also benchmarks successful sustainable initiatives and energy-efficiency measures adopted by various companies. This report also examines the impact of sustainability on profits and cost saving targets set by companies. It also analyzes the procurement strategies and practices being undertaken; category-level spending outlooks; changes in sustainable procurement budgets; supplier selection criteria and investment opportunities available for leading purchase decision makers. The report identifies key drivers and practices of green marketing, and the channels used to effectively market green credentials.
Key Highlights
- A total of 47% of construction contractor and project developer respondents in the global construction industry perceive "responsible use of natural resources" as central to sustainability practices, while 43% consider "reducing carbon footprint" to be the most important sustainability initiative.
- The key drivers of sustainability identified by buyer respondents include "client demand", "cost savings and operational efficiency" and "compliance with legislation", as indicated by 64%, 67% and 65% of respective respondents.
- Respondents from construction contractors and project development companies identified the UK, Germany and Canada as the markets with the most growth potential for sustainable construction as indicated by 58%, 54% and 53% of respective respondents."
Scope
The report features the opinions of construction industry respondents related to the following:
- What sustainability means to the industry
- Factors that drive sustainability measures
- Barriers that confront effective implementation of sustainability
- Sustainable and energy efficiency measures and their impact on profitability
- Metrics used for the measurement of sustainability performance
- Procurement of sustainable materials
- Demand for sustainable products and services, including markets that will drive growth
- Changes expected in sustainability budgets and cost saving targets
- Methods of marketing green credentials and the use of media channels
- Sustainability leaders
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Balfour Beatty, UltraTech Cement, Holcim, BAM Construction, Caterpillar, JCB India Ltd., Komatsu, Turner Construction Company, ACC Limited, Italcementi, Doka Group, Lafarge, Siam Cement
