Recently published research from Strategic Defence Intelligence, "Sustainability in the Global Defense Industry 2013-2014 - Trends and Opportunities, Budgets, Defense Industry Procurement, and Marketing Initiatives", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- "Sustainability in the Global Defense Industry 2013-2014: Trends and Opportunities, Budgets, Defense Industry Procurement, and Marketing Initiatives" is a new report by Strategic Defence Intelligence (SDI) that analyzes what sustainability means to the global defense industry and how it is being implemented. Furthermore, this report grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, and examines their actions surrounding sustainable procurement practices and marketing green initiatives. Additionally, this report also presents comparative analysis between four years of survey results (wherever applicable).This report provides a comprehensive account of how executives in the global defense industry perceive sustainability and also explores the key drivers and challenges of sustainability management. Furthermore, this report attempts to forecast the change in demand for various sustainable products and services in different markets across the globe. The report provides access to information categorized by region, company type, and sizes.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is a result of responses derived from SDI's exclusive B2B panel of senior decision making respondents and helps in understanding the implementation of sustainability in the industry and its impact on business. It also includes analysis of responses from senior stakeholders, including detailed segmentation, which helps the reader to make well-informed business decisions. Additionally, this report also presents comparative analysis between four years of survey results (wherever applicable).The high number of responses from C-level or equivalents ensures optimum credibility and is responsible for accurate snapshots of the industry's best sustainability practices.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Overall, 79% of buyer respondents identified 'technical expertise' to be a highly important pre-requisite for the implementation of sustainability, and 68% preferred to 'focus on long term goal achievements'.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
'Cost savings and operational efficiency' and 'staying ahead of technological developments' were indicated by 58% of buyer respondents each as the key drivers of sustainability.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering, Eurosatory, DSM Dyneema, KMW, BAE Systems, Global Reports Initiative (GRI), DoD, MoD, Optus Networks Pty Ltd., Telstra Corporation Ltd, Arista Power, FlexEnergy, GKN Aerospace, Recycled Carbon Fiber (RCF), Lockheed Martin, Bioengineering Group, Camel Manufacturing Company, 3M, Cisco, SAIC, ITT Exelism, Y-Fence, MicroLink, Quantum Technologies, Klinge corp, Pure H2O, BlueBox 1200, Scranton Army Ammunition Plant (SCAAP), Boeing, General Electric, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman and General Dynamics
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