Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2012 -- Sustainability in the Global Food and Beverage Industry 2011-2012: Market Trends and Opportunities, Forecast of Budgets and Profitability, Food and Beverage Industry Procurement and Marketing Initiatives is a new report that analyzes how companies in the food and beverage industry perceive sustainability. The report contains in-depth analysis on the principal drivers and challenges with regards to sustainability plus the market-specific growth opportunities associated with the implementation of sustainable practices. It also benchmarks successful sustainable initiatives and energy-efficiency measures adopted by various food and beverage companies. This report also examines the impact of sustainability on profits and cost saving targets set by companies. It also analyzes the procurement strategies and practices being undertaken; category-level spending outlooks; changes in sustainable procurement budgets; supplier selection criteria and investment opportunities available for leading purchase decision makers. The report identifies key drivers and practices of green marketing, and the channels used to effectively market green credentials.



Scope

The report features the opinions of food and beverage industry respondents related to the following:



- What sustainability means to the industry

- Factors that drive sustainability measures

- Barriers that confront effective implementation of sustainability.

- Sustainable and energy efficiency measures and their impact on profitability.

- Metrics used for the measurement of sustainability performance.

- Procurement of sustainable materials.

- Demand for sustainable products and services, including markets that will drive growth.

- Changes expected in sustainability budgets and cost saving targets.

- Methods of marketing green credentials and the use of media channels.

- Sustainability leaders.



Key Highlights



- Strengthening competitive position, cost savings and operational efficiency and managing corporate reputation are major drivers influencing sustainability efforts in the food and beverage industry.

- Survey results show that 46% of food and beverage suppliers expect to see an increase in profitability over the next 12 months due to implementation of sustainability.

- Effective minimization of waste, reduction of energy consumption and the use of recyclable or reusable product components are critical sustainability criteria for supplier selection.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/53639/sustainability-in-the-global-food-and-beverage-industry-20112012-market-trends-and-opportunities-profitability-and-budget-forecasts-food-and-beverage-industry-procurement-and-marketing-initiatives.html